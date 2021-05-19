newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

US Capitol Police officer’s letter blasts Republican opposition to January 6 commission

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA US Capitol Police officer anonymously sent a pointed letter to members of Congress on Wednesday expressing “profound disappointment” with Republican leadership for opposing the establishment of an inquiry to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “It is inconceivable that some of the Members we protect, would downplay...

ktvz.com
Mitch Mcconnell
Jamie Raskin
Donald Trump
#Us Capitol#Republicans#Democratic Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#The Capitol Police#Cnn#Senate#Democratically#Democrats#Hill#Us Capitol Police#Republican Leadership#Officer#Congressional Staff#Unnamed Officers#Gop Leadership#Department Leadership#Legislation#Subpoena Power
