Buckhannon, WV

Come celebrate Tiar this Saturday

By May 19, 2021
The Recorddelta
Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON — The family of Wonder Woman Princess Tiar Heckman invites the public to come and enjoy a celebration of her life this Saturday. The celebration of little Tiar’s life will be held at the Bicentennial Inn on Saturday, May 21, beginning at 1 p.m. This invitation is extended to everyone in the community. The event will be covered dish and donations are welcome. Help support Tiar and her family as she battles a rare form of adrenal cancer. Any questions should be directed to the “Tiar – Wonder Woman Princess” Facebook page.

therecorddelta.com
