Metra to restore full Saturday schedule

Metra will restore Saturday service to pre-pandemic levels on seven lines beginning Memorial Day weekend.

On May 29, full Saturday service will resume on the BNSF, Milwaukee North, Milwaukee West, Rock Island District, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines, the agency said in a statement.

Metra plans to resume full Saturday service on the Metra Electric line over the summer.

Metra has added some weekday and weekend trains since it made steep cuts at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of May 13, the agency was running 61% of the trains it ran before the pandemic.

Saturday service remains suspended on the SouthWest Service and the Blue Island Branch of the Metra Electric line. The agency doesn’t run weekend trains on the North Central Service or Heritage Corridor.

