UT leading three-year effort to improve detection, treatment of algal toxins

By Tom Henry
Toledo Blade
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWater treatment plants in Toledo, Bowling Green, Oregon, and Celina, Ohio, will be the focus of new algal-bloom research over the next three years. It’s a multifaceted, $1.4 million project led by three University of Toledo researchers and funded by the Army Corps of Engineers. One of its goals is...

