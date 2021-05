Originally published as a Redwood City Police Department Nixle post – “On May 5th, 2021, at approximately 4:46 AM, a male subject entered St. Michael Preschool, located at 401 Hudson Street, through a second story window and stole $500.00 from a desk drawer. The subject was later located in one of the rooms of the school by a school employee and told to leave. Only after the subject left the campus did the school employee notice that money was missing room an office desk drawer. Video surveillance captured the suspect as he roamed through the school. The subject was identified as Oscar Banegas.