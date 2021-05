A man has died after an equipment collapse in an inactive mine in Boone County. 73 year old James Simpkins owned a recycling company that was breaking down old silos on a mine site when one silo fell over on a excavator and trapped him. Crews worked for hours to remove rubble and were able to recover Simpkins’ body. The mine is not currently active. It’s unclear who’ll investigate the incident because the site’s no longer active.