BUCKHANNON — A local woman was arrested and jailed for obstructing an officer Sunday afternoon for allegedly violating her bond at a Buckhannon nail salon. According to court documents, Elissa Marie Mills, age 60, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction on May 2 and detained at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Buckhannon Police Department Patrolman Angel McCauley was reportedly called to the Nice Nails salon in Buckhannon after Mills had allegedly violated an existing bond by coming into the salon after the victim and muttered a derogatory name towards her. Mills was reportedly prohibited from making contact with the victim as a condition of her bond following her arrest for harassment last year.