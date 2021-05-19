newsbreak-logo
Chula Vista, CA

Police Look into Possible Sightings of Missing Chula Vista Woman Outside CA

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 18 hours ago
May “Maya” Millete. Photo via @HelpFindMay Facebook

Investigators hunting for clues about what has become of a Chula Vista woman who disappeared early this year have received recent reports of potential out-of-state sightings of the missing mother of three, authorities disclosed Wednesday.

The possible leads into the whereabouts of May “Maya” Millete were among more than 75 tips from the public that the case has generated over the last four months, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Some of the most recent ones have referenced “possible sightings of May in other states, to include Arizona and an additional new tip from New Mexico,” the agency reported Wednesday afternoon.

Thus far, the investigative effort also has included interviews with 59 people, among them family members, friends and neighbors of Millete, and the issuance of 31 search warrants centering on homes, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, social media accounts, and phone and financial records, according to police.

Two weeks ago, detectives executed a second search of Millete’s residence in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos, near Mount San Miguel Park, and served her husband, Larry, with a gun-violence restraining order. Officials have declined to reveal the reasons for those actions, citing concerns about compromising the case.

On May 1, the missing woman’s loved ones celebrated her 40th birthday in her absence.

Her family reported her missing Jan. 10, three days after the last known sighting of her. Police served their initial search warrant at her home two weeks later.

Teams of investigators have been “following every tip or lead” in the case and regularly coordinating with counterparts in the FBI and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said last month.

Larry Millete has largely declined to address the news media about the case, though he did speak briefly to 10News San Diego by phone a few days after his wife was reported missing.

During the roughly 10-minute interview, he acknowledged that his marriage had been troubled for about a year, stated that he had no idea where his spouse was, expressed hope that she had simply gone away temporarily for some “alone time” and described himself as “really worried and shaken” by her disappearance.

Anyone who might have information that can assist investigators in the case is asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151.

