Heat builds as we dry out

WTOK-TV
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A drying trend will be accompanied by warming through this weekend and into next week. A couple of showers are possible this evening, but tonight will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy. The night will be muggy, too. We’ll cool to the upper 60s by midnight. Our low temperature by morning will be near 65 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for one or two stray showers or thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 85 degrees.

