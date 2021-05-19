Second Danny Masterson Accuser Gives Graphic Testimony of Sexual Assault

At a hearing on Friday at Los Angeles Superior Court, a woman who said she was in a six-year-long relationship with Danny Masterson accused the That 70’s Show star of multiple incidents of rape. The accuser, identified in court only as Christina B., said that in November 2001, she had awoken in the house they shared to find the actor having sex with her as she slept. “I tried pushing him off me and saying no,” the woman told the court. Masterson didn’t listen, she said. When she pulled his hair in an attempt to get him off her, “he hit me,” she told the court. Masterson having sex with her when she was unconscious was a frequent occurrence during their relationship, she said.