newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Second Danny Masterson Accuser Gives Graphic Testimony of Sexual Assault

By McCaffrey Blauner
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

At a hearing on Friday at Los Angeles Superior Court, a woman who said she was in a six-year-long relationship with Danny Masterson accused the That 70’s Show star of multiple incidents of rape. The accuser, identified in court only as Christina B., said that in November 2001, she had awoken in the house they shared to find the actor having sex with her as she slept. “I tried pushing him off me and saying no,” the woman told the court. Masterson didn’t listen, she said. When she pulled his hair in an attempt to get him off her, “he hit me,” she told the court. Masterson having sex with her when she was unconscious was a frequent occurrence during their relationship, she said.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Masterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Preliminary Hearing#Sexual Assault#Accused Of Assault#The Assault#The Church Of Scientology#Scientologist#Multiple Incidents#Ethics Officials#Star#Religious Bias#Church Officials#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Lawtonyortega.org

Danny Masterson prosecutor: ‘Scientology is inextricably connected to this case’

Danny Masterson’s criminal defense attorneys Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum were back in court yesterday for a hearing that wasn’t listed on the publicly available docket. We learned about it through the court’s media relations department, who told us that Masterson had made yet another attempt to delay the all-important preliminary hearing and was once again denied. The prelim is still scheduled for May 18.
Sex CrimesPopculture

Danny Masterson Rape Case Reveals Major Update Related to Leah Remini

Significant shifts have happened in former The Ranch star Danny Masterson's rape case, and it involves Leah Remini. According to TMZ, Masterson has filed a request for more time to prepare his defense, citing a claim that Remini has been attempting to influence the prosecution against him out of "religious bigotry." Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology, which Remini has been an outspoken critic of since she left the controversial religious organization.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother demands footage from ‘house of horrors’ jail after unexplained bruise on her eye

The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell has demanded video footage from his sister’s jail, which he called a “house of horrors” after a photo surfaced of Ms Maxwell with an unexplained black eye.The brother, Ian Maxwell, said in a statement he was “shocked my sister’s guards didn’t immediately refer her for proper medical care” when they discovered the bruise.“Instead, they bullied and harassed her, effectively blaming the victim,” he went on. “The simple solution is to review the round-the-clock security camera footage to see what may have occurred.”In a photo released by Ms Maxwell’s lawyers, the disgraced British socialite appears...
TV SeriesChicago Sun-Times

‘The Sons of Sam’ rethinks Berkowitz murders, and a journalist obsessed with them

Around the halfway mark of the four-part Netflix true crime series “The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness,” we’re about 90% convinced the notorious serial killer David Berkowitz a.k.a. “Son of Sam” had at least one accomplice as he terrorized New York City with a series of gruesome execution-style murders in 1976-77 before he was apprehended by authorities.
Violent Crimesdigitalspy.com

David Berkowitz now – Is the Son of Sam killer still alive?

There are two central figures in The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness: journalist Maury Terry, the author of The Ultimate Evil: An Investigation into America's Most Dangerous Satanic Cult, and David Berkowitz, referred to by some as the .44 Caliber Killer, and more widely known as the Son of Sam, a name he gave himself.
Trouble RelationshipBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Know a victim of domestic abuse? Here's how to help them

Domestic abuse is a terrible cycle. Victim advocates say it takes an average of seven events before the injured person tries to leave an abusive situation for good. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence estimates nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. every minute. Over the course of one year, that would amount to 10 million women -- and, yes, men too.
Minoritiesmynbc5.com

4 ex-officers indicted on civil rights charges in death of George Floyd

A federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death, accusing them of violating the Black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air, according to indictments unsealed Friday. The three-count indictment names Derek...
LawWCAX

Prosecutors defend nightly sleep checks on Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell is not under suicide watch, but it’s still necessary to flash light into her cell every 15 minutes as she sleeps while she awaits a sex trafficking trial. They told a judge Wednesday that heightened security for Maxwell requires the measure.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

FBI will investigate police killing of Andrew Brown

The FBI on Tuesday announced it will conduct a federal civil rights investigation into the death of 42-year-old Andrew Brown, Jr., a Black man whom North Carolina police shot and killed last Wednesday in Elizabeth City while serving an arrest warrant.The investigation will be a collaboration between the Department of Justice; the US Attorney’s Officer for the Eastern District of North Carolina; and the Charlotte, North Carolina, division of the FBI, a bureau spokesperson said on Tuesday.“Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the...
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
The Independent

Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

Derek Chauvin’s wife filed for divorce mere days after George Floyd was killed in the custody of the former police officer and three other Minneapolis Police Department officers. Chauvin’s now ex-wife Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, first separated from her husband on 28 May, 2020 – just three days after Mr Floyd died while in police custody on 25 May. Her then-husband, Derek, missed the deadline to file an answer and counter-petition to challenge any of her proposals.She then filed for divorce on 30 May, 2020 in Washington County District Court in Stillwater, Minnesota. A Minnesota judge approved the...
Sex Crimesthebrag.com

Fresh harassment allegations against Craig McLachlan in explosive court documents

Get the latest Film & TV news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox. Content Warning: This article discusses sexual harassment, rape, depression and suicide. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Violent CrimesPopculture

Hayden Panettiere's Ex Sentenced After Domestic Violence Allegations

Nashville actress Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson has been sentenced to 45 days in jail following several domestic abuse allegations made against him by Panettiere. Hickerson pleaded no contest to two counts of felony injuring a spouse or girlfriend on April 20. In addition to the jail time, Hickerson is also subject to four years of formal probation, 52 mandatory domestic violence classes, and a $500 fee. He has also received a 5-year restraining order and must surrender himself to jail by May 7.