Person to Person: Why it pays to grant mercy to others

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you someone who gives others the benefit of the doubt? Do you cut them some slack, knowing anyone can be a victim of circumstances?. That’s a good way to behave. Lots of stressful issues can be impacting the person in front of you. Try to use a little mercy instead of judgment.

