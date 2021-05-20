Person to Person: Why it pays to grant mercy to others

Working under the general supervision of the Supervisor – Facilities and Trades, incumbent is responsible for providing an “after hour” presence at all park facilities. Incumbent will check that buildings are secure, respond to needs of park patrons, perform a variety of minor janitorial and maintenance duties, respond and react appropriately to specific park related problems and security alarms as required. Incumbent will be responsible for locking and unlocking park facilities as required and acting as liaison between the parks department and the police department to ensure safety in the parks during “after hour” periods. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be performed in accordance with the City safety rules and operating regulations, policies and procedures as well as federal, state, and local regulations.