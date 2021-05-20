Person to Person: Why it pays to grant mercy to others

(Psalm 78:71–72) Father, personal purity is never automatic or easily produced. Integrity doesn't flow from our flesh naturally or freely. In fact, many of us have lived too many days of our lives in hypocrisy and deception. That's why we need You so desperately. We don't know how to unravel the mess of our bad habits or untie the knots of our past, so we're tempted to continue ignoring Your convicting voice and living lives of regret. But enough is enough! We are determined to ignore it no longer. We refuse to wade any longer in shallow pools of carnality. Beginning today, we are determined to live lives of integrity. We ask You to honor our decision to walk with You, to cease our life of duplicity, to stop compromising our integrity. Give us Your strength, dear Father, Your help, Your courage, Your wisdom. Forgive our foolish and hypocritical ways. Deliver us from the dangerous and deep quicksand of deceitful sin and establish us on the solid rock of vulnerability and integrity.