newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mecca, CA

Firefighters work to contain 12-acre fire near Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca

By Jesus Reyes
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pq7nD_0a53ogIB00

A vegetation fire burning near the Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca has grown from five to 12-acres over the past 40 minutes.

The fire was reported at 3:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Information on the fire was limited but a spokesperson for Cal Fire confirmed there was no word that forward progress had been stopped on the fire.

Cal Fire aircraft have been requested.

Viewer video sent to News Channel 3 shows a big cloud of smoke covering the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ag2I_0a53ogIB00

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
249
Followers
47
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mecca, CA
Mecca, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea State#News Channel 3#Cal Fire Aircraft#12 Acres#Cloud#Viewer Video#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley winds close roads and cause inconveniences for residents

Winds over the weekend hit peaks above 70 mph for areas like Whitewater. Gusts for areas in Desert Hot Springs reached above 60 mph winds. The valley floor was also included, Palm Springs Airport hit a peak gust of 45 mph. Over the weekend, Palm Springs Police Department tweeted that N Indian Canyon Between Tramview The post Coachella Valley winds close roads and cause inconveniences for residents appeared first on KESQ.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Corona, CAmynewsla.com

Injured Hiker Rescued from Fresno Trail near Corona

A rescue helicopter was used to pull an injured hiker off a trail near Corona Saturday. The injury was reported around 11:30 a.m. about 2 1/2 miles up Fresno Trail in the Santa Ana Mountains, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A helicopter crew extracted the injured hiker, who...
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City home invasion shooting prompts question of rights California homeowners have to protect their home

A home invasion suspect remained in the intensive care unit and in stable condition as of Monday morning after he was shot by a homeowner in the Cathedral City Cove community. Police officers were called to a home along the 38200 block of Chuperosa Lane on the east side of the cove Sunday at 6:16 The post Cathedral City home invasion shooting prompts question of rights California homeowners have to protect their home appeared first on KESQ.
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Three people displaced from their home after fire breaks out in the attic of a Palm Desert home

Three people are out of their home Saturday morning after a fire tore through the attic. Firefighters said they responded just after midnight to the home on Sondgroth court near the Cahuilla Hills neighborhood off of Highway 74. Firefighters said they found the attic of the single-family home on fire there. No injuries were reported. The post Three people displaced from their home after fire breaks out in the attic of a Palm Desert home appeared first on KESQ.
Jurupa Valley, CAmynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Crash Involving UPS Truck in Jurupa Valley

A woman was killed in a crash between a sedan and a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The collision occurred just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive...
Bloomington, CARedlands Daily Facts

Bloomington woman dies in Jurupa Valley crash with UPS truck

A Bloomington woman died following a Saturday evening, May 15, collision with a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. At about 6:37 p.m., the driver of a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive when the truck was struck by a Toyota Corolla headed south on Armstrong Road at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Department said. Responding deputies and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire crews located the driver of the Corolla with severe injuries and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Cabazon, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

I-10 freeway closed due to police activity westbound from Haugen Lehman and eastbound from Main St.

A sig alert was issued Saturday night letting drivers know that the I-10 freeway is temporarily shut down westbound from Haugen Lehman and eastbound from Main St. According to the sig alert, the area is shut down due to police activity. Several viewers reached out to News Channel 3 to share that the traffic backup The post I-10 freeway closed due to police activity westbound from Haugen Lehman and eastbound from Main St. appeared first on KESQ.
Environmentmynewsla.com

Forecast of Strong Winds in Eastern Riverside County Prompts Dust Advisory

A windblown dust advisory is in effect Sunday through Monday morning in the San Gorgonio Pass area near Banning and the eastern Coachella Valley due to strong wind gusts. The National Weather Service is forecasting westerly gusts of up to 60 mph in the mountains and deserts until 8 a.m. Monday, triggering the dust advisory.
Riverside County, CAThe Valley Chronicle

Riverside County announces Business Assistance NOW program

Providing assistance for start-ups or business expansion Riverside County’s Business Assistance NOW Program supports local businesses with occupancy permit assistance, financial resources, hiring and training, among other services. In addition, Riverside County’s Office of Economic Development business support team works closely with the county’s Transportation and Land Management Agency ombudsman to navigate the planning department, as well as building and safety department, to establish and grow a business in Riverside County. “We found they work seamlessly with other departments within Riverside County, which allows us to put a footprint here easily and quickly,” said Domingo Perez, strategic account manager with Southern Tire Mart. Residents and business owners are encouraged to visit.
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

Flames Damage Indio Home

Flames damaged a home in Indio Saturday evening, displacing two people. The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. in a 3,000-square-foot home in the 78800 block of Sunrise Mountain View, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The flames were out by 7:07 p.m., fire officials said. A firefighter was...
Riverside County, CAmynewsla.com

Two Injured in Rubidoux Crash

Two people were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Rubidoux. The crash was reported at 6:38 p.m. on Armstrong Road at Gail Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free at least one of the patients from a vehicle, officials said. One...