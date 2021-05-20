Special Weather Statement issued for Reagan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Reagan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL REAGAN COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Reagan County Airport, or 12 miles north of Big Lake. This storm was nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Big Lake, Reagan County Airport, Best and Stiles.alerts.weather.gov