Reagan County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Reagan by NWS

weather.gov
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Reagan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL REAGAN COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Reagan County Airport, or 12 miles north of Big Lake. This storm was nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Big Lake, Reagan County Airport, Best and Stiles.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Reagan County, TX
City
Big Lake, TX
City
Reagan, TX
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN GLASSCOCK AND NORTHERN REAGAN COUNTIES At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Garden City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Saint Lawrence. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Reagan County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Reagan The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico Lea County in southeastern New Mexico Andrews County in western Texas Southwestern Dawson County in western Texas Ector County in western Texas Gaines County in western Texas Glasscock County in western Texas Southwestern Howard County in western Texas Northeastern Loving County in western Texas Martin County in western Texas Midland County in western Texas Northern Reagan County in western Texas Northern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 400 AM MDT /500 AM CDT/. * At 1247 AM MDT /147 AM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy rain showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Odessa, Hobbs, Big Spring, Andrews, Lovington, Seminole, Kermit, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Greenwood, Garden City, Stanton, Goldsmith, Forsan, West Odessa, and Nadine.