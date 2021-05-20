newsbreak-logo
Irion County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Irion by NWS

weather.gov
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Irion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN IRION COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Barnhart, moving east at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Barnhart.

alerts.weather.gov
