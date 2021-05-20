newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL clears Blues, Golden Knights after COVID-19 testing errors

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqTBk_0a53n5ws00
The St. Louis Blues currently are the only ones of the 16 playoff teams with any players on the NHL's COVID-19 list. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- The NHL retested St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights players on Wednesday after multiple false-positive test results for COVID-19 were reported from the same United States-based laboratory Tuesday.

The league said in a statement that Wednesday's retests came back "uniformly negative," and all impacted players who were initially isolated as a precaution will be eligible to play.

The announcement came only hours before Game 2 between the Colorado Avalanche and Blues on Wednesday night in Denver. The Golden Knights are scheduled to play the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 on Thursday.

"Those reported results emanated from the same laboratory, and due to other peculiarities and similarities as among the test results themselves, an investigation was initiated into the possibility that the initial test results reported may have been in error," the league said in its news release Wednesday.

"All affected players were immediately isolated and further testing was done involving collected samples. Those tests have returned uniformly negative results, therefore confirming that the initial reported test results were in error. As a result, all affected players will be eligible to play in their team's next game."

The Blues played without standout forward David Perron in Game 1 because of the league's coronavirus protocols. St. Louis forward Nathan Walker and defenseman Jake Walman also have been on the list since last week. All three players will miss Game 2 against the Avs.

St. Louis currently is the only one of the 16 playoff teams with any players on the NHL's COVID-19 list.

More than 100 NHL players missed time in the regular season after going on the league's COVID-19 list. Many teams also had their seasons interrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, including the Vancouver Canucks, who suffered multiple delays and postponements.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
109K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perron
Person
Nathan Walker
Person
Jake Walman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#The Golden Knights#Avs#The Vancouver Canucks#Minnesota Wild In Game#Error#Standout#Collected Samples#Defenseman Jake Walman#Denver#Coronavirus Outbreaks#Negative Results#Vegas#United States Based
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NHL
News Break
Public Health
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLDeadspin

So Jack Eichel is definitely done in Buffalo

Thanks to the haphazard scheduling of this NHL season and the need to make up games lost to COVID protocols and the virus itself, it’s hard to mark exactly when the season ends for a lot of fans. Some teams are already in the barn, while others still have a handful of games to go. Which leads to pretty hilarious optics like today where the Buffalo Sabres are having their exit interviews and post-mortems while there’s still a full slate of games scheduled for tonight. It’s even more eye-popping when it basically confirms that Buffalo’s best player, Jack Eichel, would rather bathe with screaming eels than return to the Sabres next year.
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

St. Louis Blues vs Vegas Golden Knights live stream, live stream, TV channel, odds, how to watch NHL online

The St. Louis Blues will meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night from T-Mobile Arena. The Blues will look to bounce back after a 3-2 loss from the Ducks on Wednesday when they make the trip to take on the Golden Knights. As for Vegas, they are coming off a 3-2 win over Minnesota and will look to keep that momentum up for the game against St. Louis.
NHLNHL

Smith scores first NHL hat trick, Golden Knights defeat Blues

LAS VEGAS -- Reilly Smith scored his first NHL hat trick, and the Vegas Golden Knights won their third consecutive game, 4-1 against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Vegas leads the Colorado Avalanche by four points for first place in the eight-team Honda West Division; the...
NHLsportschatplace.com

Vegas Golden Knights vs St. Louis Blues NHL Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/8/21

St. Louis Blues (24-19-8) at Vegas Golden Knights (37-13-2) NHL Hockey: Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:00 pm (T-Mobile Arena) The Line: Vegas Golden Knights -150 / St. Louis Blues +125 --- Over/Under: 5.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights meet...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: May 8th – St. Louis Blues vs Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome back to NHL Predictions, May 8th edition! Each day, the Last Word On Hockey team will break down every game and give our NHL predictions for each game. Today’s NHL Predictions for May 8th features the St Louis Blues vs Vegas Golden Knights. Make sure to stop by tomorrow for another edition of NHL Predictions!
NHLWTOP

David Perron out for Blues in Game 1 against Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — The St. Louis Blues will be without leading scorer David Perron for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against top-seeded Colorado on Monday due to the NHL’s virus protocols. St. Louis will, however, again have forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who was sidelined the last six games of...
NHLballysports.com

Blues' David Perron in NHL COVID-19 protocol

St. Louis Blues forward David Perron is on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, head coach Craig Berube confirmed Sunday. Berube did not elaborate on whether Perron, 32, has tested positive for COVID-19 or if he has any chance to return for the Blues' postseason opener Monday night against the Colorado Avalanche. He's the third Blues player to be added to the COVID protocol list in the last week, following defenseman Jake Walman, who tested positive for the coronavirus despite having it previously and being fully vaccinated, and forward Nathan Walker.
NHLsportsbettingdime.com

Odds to Win 2021 Conn Smythe – Nathan MacKinnon Opens as Favorite

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche is the +750 favorite to win the 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL Stanley Cup playoffs MVP. The last 16 winners of the trophy all played for the team that won the Stanley Cup. No goaltender has won the Conn Smythe over the past...
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues Game Day: Tarasenko returns; Perron, Dunn out

DENVER – David Perron and Vince Dunn are out, but Vladimir Tarasenko is in for tonight’s Blues playoff opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Whatever hope the Blues might have had that Perron was a false positive on the NHL’s COVID list ended when he was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate Monday. He remains in the league’s COVID protocol and could miss most, if not all of this first-round series.