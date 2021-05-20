newsbreak-logo
San Diego, CA

Man admits to supplying fentanyl-laced heroin in woman’s overdose death

By Kristina Davis
sandiegouniontribune.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA man pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges Wednesday, admitting he provided the heroin and fentanyl that led to a San Diego woman’s fatal overdose in 2018. In the plea agreement, Tony Davis, 65, admitted that he supplied fentanyl-laced heroin to a street-level dealer who then distributed it to a 41-year-old woman. She died in the front yard of her friend’s National City home on Oct. 24, 2018.

