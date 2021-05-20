Man admits to supplying fentanyl-laced heroin in woman’s overdose death
A man pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges Wednesday, admitting he provided the heroin and fentanyl that led to a San Diego woman’s fatal overdose in 2018. In the plea agreement, Tony Davis, 65, admitted that he supplied fentanyl-laced heroin to a street-level dealer who then distributed it to a 41-year-old woman. She died in the front yard of her friend’s National City home on Oct. 24, 2018.www.sandiegouniontribune.com