Apple Pocketed At Least $100M in 'Fortnite' Commissions

On August 14 last year, just 24 hours after Fortnite was removed from the App Store over Epic's bypass of Apple's internal payment system, Epic launched Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite. The video, a parody of an old Apple ad from the titular year, positioned Epic as a hero fighting back against the Orwellian Big Brother Apple, destroying the "App Store Monopoly" with a sledgehammer. All of this was accompanied by the hashtag "#FreeFortnite" as a call to action to its playerbase: Fortnite, the beloved video game players love, was in danger. And Epic had arrived to stop the bad guys who wanted to take it away.