newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apple Pocketed At Least $100M in 'Fortnite' Commissions

By Justin Byers
Posted by 
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple generated at least $100 million in revenue during the 30-month run of “Fortnite” on the App Store, according to an Apple executive’s testimony on Wednesday. The testimony was the latest bombshell during the Epic Games v. Apple trial, now in its third week. The legal battle stems from Apple’s decision to remove “Fortnite” from the App Store in 2020 after Epic figured out how to circumvent Apple’s 30% commission fee.

frontofficesports.com
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

150
Followers
2K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Apple Sales#Xbox Hardware Sales#Microsoft Revenue#Microsoft Corp#Apple Pocketed#The App Store#Sensor Tower#App Store Users#App Store Games#Data Firm#Commission Fee#Industry Secrets#April#Business Development#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
Related
TechnologyThe Verge

Epic v. Apple turns into Windows v. Xbox

That question was asked — implicitly and explicitly — over and over on the third day of Epic v. Apple testimony. The antitrust trial started on Monday with some heady pronunciations about Fortnite, the game and/or metaverse at the heart of the case. Yesterday, both sides argued about whether iPhones and iPads were truly locked down. And today, Apple and Epic delved into one of the biggest questions of the trial: whether saying iOS violates antitrust law would make every major game console an unlawful monopoly too.
BusinessPosted by
Front Office Sports

Epic CEO Testimony Reveals Secret Sony-Epic Deal

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney’s testimony in the ongoing Epic v. Apple legal battle revealed that Sony makes Epic pay up for the cross-platform availability of “Fortnite.”. “Fortnite” launched in 2017 and enabled cross-platform play close to a year later, following a holdout by Sony that caused significant consumer backlash. According...
Video GamesThe Verge

Epic pushed Xbox chief to open free multiplayer just ahead of Apple Fortnite battle

Epic pushed Microsoft to open up its Xbox network for free multiplayer gaming just weeks before the Apple and Fortnite battle. In the weeks leading up to Epic Games’ decision to circumvent Apple’s 30 percent cut on Fortnite in-app purchases, CEO Tim Sweeney sent an email to Xbox chief Phil Spencer teasing something big and asking whether Microsoft could time free multiplayer with Fortnite season 14.
Video GamesArs Technica

At trial, Epic and Apple squeeze Microsoft over Xbox, xCloud restrictions

Microsoft Vice President of Xbox Business Development Lori Wright took center stage at the Epic Games v. Apple trial today. The executive's testimony served up some interesting comparisons and contrasts with Epic's complaints and addressed questions about the Xbox consoles' closed, iOS-style app market and the difficulties Microsoft faced getting xCloud streaming on iOS devices.
BusinessNintendo Life

The Epic Vs Apple Lawsuit Might Have Revealed Phil Spencer's Nintendo Secret

The ongoing legal dispute between Epic and Apple is being live broadcasted this week, and a lot of incredible stuff has come out of it already. Tim Sweeney, Epic's founder and CEO, has been repeatedly asked to identify consoles; the money Epic paid out for their first nine months of free games on the Epic Games Store was revealed; and we've also got that really passive-aggressive email in which Epic attempts to sort of convince, sort of threaten Sony into adding cross-play to Fortnite.
Musicithinkdiff.com

Epic and Apple were working on ‘Fortnite Club’ bundle with Apple Music and Apple TV+

Since the landmark Epic vs. Apple antitrust case has begun, the filed documents are revealing interesting information. A Fortnite leaker, Jeay Oficial has shared images of a bundle offer by two companies when the relationship between them was cordial. Titled the Fortnite Club, the alleged bundle offer included Fortnite Crew, Apple TV+, and Music for $20 per month.
Video GamesIGN

How Epic's 'Project Liberty' Weaponized Fortnite Fans Against Apple

On August 14 last year, just 24 hours after Fortnite was removed from the App Store over Epic's bypass of Apple's internal payment system, Epic launched Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite. The video, a parody of an old Apple ad from the titular year, positioned Epic as a hero fighting back against the Orwellian Big Brother Apple, destroying the "App Store Monopoly" with a sledgehammer. All of this was accompanied by the hashtag "#FreeFortnite" as a call to action to its playerbase: Fortnite, the beloved video game players love, was in danger. And Epic had arrived to stop the bad guys who wanted to take it away.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Apparently The Fortnite Banana Man Is Important In The Epic V Apple Trial

You know that moment where Phoenix Wright, apparently an ace attorney, decided to cross-examine a parrot in the first Ace Attorney game? Or the time where he accepted a case that would lead to him defending an orca in court? You know how everyone, from the players to the in-game characters themselves, noted how extremely silly all of that was?
Video GamesNME

What’s in a game? Epic vs Apple and the incoming ‘Fortnite’ metaverse

Starting strong with a Fortnite fan shouting, “I would suck all of you to get Fortnite mobile back” over a public teleconference line, the landmark Epic Games vs Apple trial has managed to maintain its momentum as we wrap up the first week of proceedings. Every day in court so far has been insightful, providing a window into the shadowy inner workings of the games industry.
Video GamesKotaku

Even Apple Knows Fortnite's Peely Is A Monster

The Epic versus Apple trial kicked off its second week today, finishing up cross examination with Epic head of marketing Matthew Weissinger. In continued discussion of Epic’s unspeakable inappropriateness, Apple’s lawyer had some questions about Fortnite’s cursed banana, Peely. Apple’s lawyer was going over the Fortnite mode select screen with...
BusinessPosted by
Front Office Sports

Requests from Nintendo, Sony, Others Denied in Epic-Apple Trial

We’re 11 days into the Epic Games v. Apple trial, and bombshells revealed in testimonies and documents continue to shake up the tech industry. There’s plenty on the line: The antitrust case concerns commission fees on in-app purchases that could impact as many as 1 billion customers in the $100 billion app market. It’s a result of Epic circumventing Apple’s 30% commission fee on its App Store.
TechnologyApple Insider

UK class action over App Store commission could cost Apple $2B

A class action lawsuit filed with London's Competition Appeal Tribunal takes issue with Apple's customary App Store commission rates, arguing the developer fee is passed on to consumers. In a press release Tuesday, claimants in the case argue Apple has overcharged nearly 20 million UK App Store customers for years...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

PlayStation 5 Rumored Possibly Getting New Model

A new rumor revealed that the next-gen console PlayStation 5 could possibly be getting a new model soon. According to a media outlet DigiTimes, the suppliers including foundry TSMC are expected to kick off production for the redesign of Sony’s PS5 console. It is expected to go into production between the second and third quarters of 2022.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Epic Games could finally bring Rocket League to your Android smartphone

Epic's plans to bring Rocket League to mobile were revealed during its ongoing legal battle with Apple. A redesigned game launcher would introduce Rocket League on mobile to match the PC and consoles game. This would be the "full" version of the game and would include cross-play and cross-progress between...
TechnologyApple Insider

Microsoft, Apple feud over xCloud got Shadow pulled from the App Store

Microsoft's dispute with Apple over its xCloud service had collateral damage, causing another cloud computing platform getting pulled from the App Store. A series of emails revealed during the Epic Games v. Apple trial on Tuesday offer additional details about Microsoft's attempts to get xCloud onto iOS. The emails, which were exchanged in 2020, were first spotted by The Verge.