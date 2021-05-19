Apple Pocketed At Least $100M in 'Fortnite' Commissions
Apple generated at least $100 million in revenue during the 30-month run of “Fortnite” on the App Store, according to an Apple executive’s testimony on Wednesday. The testimony was the latest bombshell during the Epic Games v. Apple trial, now in its third week. The legal battle stems from Apple’s decision to remove “Fortnite” from the App Store in 2020 after Epic figured out how to circumvent Apple’s 30% commission fee.frontofficesports.com