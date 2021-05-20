newsbreak-logo
Obituary and funeral service: Patricia Gail Sauers, 66, of Loganville

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Sauers, Teetle, T.R., Tricia, Trish, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Daughter, Best Friend, Mother-in-Law, Confidant, Colleague; she was ours, and she knew you by the name of love. She passed on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She would tell you she both hated and craved chicken and dumplings, and her favorite scent was grandmother’s all-day-homemade-spaghetti. Her favorite sentiment was ‘comfy cozy.’ There was never a blanket in our home not designated the comfy cozy! She enjoyed backyard bird watching, gardening, and summers on the lake in the family boat. She grew up sun-kissed and water-drenched in Goulds, Florida. Her cousins and sisters made for the perfect childhood of climbing trees and skinned knees. Her smile was contagious and her character infectious. Everyone who knew her had a story to tell and fond memories of their time with her. She was hard-working and funny, with a friendly nature. She made a career out of dental assisting, working with Jennifer Dillon, DDS. She loved her job and her patients, and she considered her colleagues family; in turn, they considered her the same. She taught us it was such a wonderful thing to love.

