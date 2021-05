The Flysview video platform helps content creators make multi-angle videos and live streams with its low-latency synch-up software. The app can connect up to four camera devices like smartphones, tablets, or webcams to stream and record audio and video. The footage from the app is transposed into a single synchronized video featuring all of the video angles and can be viewed from those any of those angles on the Flysview website. This process allows content creators like vloggers or videographers to cast live events or tape workshops from multiple different perspectives.