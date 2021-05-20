newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US COVID-19 cases and deaths by state

Posted by 
USAFacts
USAFacts
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdjHr_0a53kccR00

Total ReportedOn May 187-Day Average

Cases32,432,72225,62230,569

Deaths580,572837606

In the United States, there were 25,622 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 837 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 18, 2021

7-day average cases per 100k

From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in the US. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

State-by-State Data (Totals)

State7-day average cases7-day average deathsCasesDeaths

AL1,3148540,60311,043

AK66266,867362

AZ5587874,06517,480

AR1925339,1625,805

CA1,375383,666,59161,513

CO1,09212533,1196,457

CT2526345,7208,198

DE1191107,1751,651

DC48148,6161,122

FL3,060572,296,78536,227

GA51920891,07320,532

HI89133,889492

ID2292190,4722,073

IL1,537301,368,70924,830

IN78810740,08213,507

IA2203369,6376,006

KS1643312,0745,040

KY5148453,4606,673

LA4187466,44010,500

ME237166,114805

MD37512456,4288,894

MA52912657,82317,779

MI1,83455980,45019,899

MN85810595,5327,310

MS2424315,6347,268

MO42122593,8568,990

MT1081110,8611,602

NE1021220,7102,249

NV3034321,3685,540

NH186398,2451,342

NJ379221,011,64225,998

NM1861201,3364,118

NY1,718382,071,44352,611

NC1,09016992,58912,911

ND830109,2351,504

OH983271,092,61619,628

OK2067450,3356,878

OR5636196,3552,594

PA1,682381,188,84526,871

RI911150,7372,703

SC5549589,0989,656

SD502123,7841,994

TN5407858,80412,339

TX2,096412,924,62549,925

UT3155402,9882,271

VT48023,945254

VA46418670,83411,042

WA9227423,3825,640

WV2894158,8882,763

WI4848670,3626,971

WY79059,319712

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

USAFacts

USAFacts

0
Followers
148
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing a comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. Publishing daily, USAFacts.org is a robust resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts.

 http://usafacts.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Data Visualization#Infections#State Agencies#Disease Prevention#Disease Control#Government Agencies#Ak66266#Az5587874#Ma52912657#Mn85810595#Nj379221#Nc1#Oh983271#Ok2067450#7372 703#Tx2#Ut3155402#Wa9227423#Wv2894158
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Total COVID-19 deaths could be 7 million

A new analysis from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which independently researches health at the University of Washington School of Medicine, shows that the total global toll due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) could be more than twice the officially reported number of deaths, at almost 7 million.
Public Healthinfectioncontroltoday.com

COVID-19 Model Says 905,289 Died of the Disease in U.S.

Infection preventionists need to stress the importance of aerosolization with increased recommendations for N-95 masks and we all need to realize that a prerequisite of reopening a business, school or public venue should be safe ventilation. New estimates released this week that uses excess death data collected by the Institute...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

US may be turning a corner on Covid-19. Here’s when we could see cases and deaths plummet, expert says

While the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations may be slowing in the US, experts are optimistic about where the country will be in just a matter of weeks. “This summer is going to seem so much closer to normal than we’ve had in a very long time,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN on Sunday. “The key statistic to think about is … what percentage of the adult population has received at least one vaccination.”
Public HealthCNET

New study says US COVID-19 death toll is actually 900,000

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website. In a study published Friday, researchers at the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimate that the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 is almost double the official number in the US and more than twice as high as the reported worldwide tally.
Public HealthKRDO

Covid deaths may be double what we thought

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 3 million lives, an almost unfathomable human toll. Now, new figures suggest that the true global Covid-19 death toll has been grossly undercounted. Coronavirus has killed 6.9 million people, more than double the 3.2 million deaths that have been officially reported worldwide, according...
Public HealthPosted by
Salon

COVID-19 deaths in US are 57% higher than official reports, study suggests

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has had the unenviable task of announcing, each and every week, just how many Americans have died of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the official tabulation was that almost 562,000 Americans had passed away with COVID-19 being cited as the cause on their death certificates. This includes more than 178,000 deaths in the first four months of 2021.
MinoritiesPosted by
Tu Salud

Most Latino COVID-19 Deaths a Result of Workplace Exposure

Many Latinos died of COVID-19 at a much higher rate than whites due to workplace exposure to the coronavirus, suggest new findings published in the journal Demographic Research, reports Ohio State News, the official news hub of Ohio State University (OSU). For the study, OSU scientists compared the proportion of...
Public HealthRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Thursday: Weekly cases, deaths and hospitalizations down

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations and...
U.S. PoliticsFOX43.com

No, the U.S. COVID death toll has not hit a pandemic low

Right now, much of America is reopening, thanks in large part to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Many states have eased restrictions and mask-wearing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has relaxed for people who are vaccinated. But what does the data say about the progress in the fight against COVID-19 since the vaccine rollout started?
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri one of 25 states to record more deaths than births last year

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri wasn’t alone in logging more deaths than live births last year, a recent analysis released by the University of New Hampshire found. A record 25 states reported a so-called “natural decrease” in population in 2020, the analysis said, with COVID-19 deaths contributing to an 18% increase in total deaths nationwide. It said 20 states, including Missouri, had never before recorded more deaths than births.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MarketWatch

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. fall to lowest point since April 2020

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. is at the lowest point since April 2020, according to remarks made Thursday by a federal health official. "Our progress has been steady," Andy Slavitt, the White House's senior advisor for the COVID-19 response, said during a White House briefing. More than 580,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, and 4,119 deaths have been reported over the last seven days, according to CDC data. The seven-day daily average is 587 deaths per day. Cases of COVID-19 are also dropping as vaccination rates increase. During the same briefing, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said that the U.S. is averaging 36,800 cases per day.