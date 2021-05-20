US COVID-19 cases and deaths by state
Total ReportedOn May 187-Day Average
Cases32,432,72225,62230,569
Deaths580,572837606
In the United States, there were 25,622 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 837 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 18, 2021
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in the US. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
State-by-State Data (Totals)
State7-day average cases7-day average deathsCasesDeaths
AL1,3148540,60311,043
AK66266,867362
AZ5587874,06517,480
AR1925339,1625,805
CA1,375383,666,59161,513
CO1,09212533,1196,457
CT2526345,7208,198
DE1191107,1751,651
DC48148,6161,122
FL3,060572,296,78536,227
GA51920891,07320,532
HI89133,889492
ID2292190,4722,073
IL1,537301,368,70924,830
IN78810740,08213,507
IA2203369,6376,006
KS1643312,0745,040
KY5148453,4606,673
LA4187466,44010,500
ME237166,114805
MD37512456,4288,894
MA52912657,82317,779
MI1,83455980,45019,899
MN85810595,5327,310
MS2424315,6347,268
MO42122593,8568,990
MT1081110,8611,602
NE1021220,7102,249
NV3034321,3685,540
NH186398,2451,342
NJ379221,011,64225,998
NM1861201,3364,118
NY1,718382,071,44352,611
NC1,09016992,58912,911
ND830109,2351,504
OH983271,092,61619,628
OK2067450,3356,878
OR5636196,3552,594
PA1,682381,188,84526,871
RI911150,7372,703
SC5549589,0989,656
SD502123,7841,994
TN5407858,80412,339
TX2,096412,924,62549,925
UT3155402,9882,271
VT48023,945254
VA46418670,83411,042
WA9227423,3825,640
WV2894158,8882,763
WI4848670,3626,971
WY79059,319712
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.