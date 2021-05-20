US COVID-19 cases and deaths by state

Total ReportedOn May 187-Day Average

Cases32,432,72225,62230,569

Deaths580,572837606

In the United States, there were 25,622 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 837 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 18, 2021

7-day average cases per 100k

From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in the US. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

State-by-State Data (Totals)

State7-day average cases7-day average deathsCasesDeaths

AL1,3148540,60311,043

AK66266,867362

AZ5587874,06517,480

AR1925339,1625,805

CA1,375383,666,59161,513

CO1,09212533,1196,457

CT2526345,7208,198

DE1191107,1751,651

DC48148,6161,122

FL3,060572,296,78536,227

GA51920891,07320,532

HI89133,889492

ID2292190,4722,073

IL1,537301,368,70924,830

IN78810740,08213,507

IA2203369,6376,006

KS1643312,0745,040

KY5148453,4606,673

LA4187466,44010,500

ME237166,114805

MD37512456,4288,894

MA52912657,82317,779

MI1,83455980,45019,899

MN85810595,5327,310

MS2424315,6347,268

MO42122593,8568,990

MT1081110,8611,602

NE1021220,7102,249

NV3034321,3685,540

NH186398,2451,342

NJ379221,011,64225,998

NM1861201,3364,118

NY1,718382,071,44352,611

NC1,09016992,58912,911

ND830109,2351,504

OH983271,092,61619,628

OK2067450,3356,878

OR5636196,3552,594

PA1,682381,188,84526,871

RI911150,7372,703

SC5549589,0989,656

SD502123,7841,994

TN5407858,80412,339

TX2,096412,924,62549,925

UT3155402,9882,271

VT48023,945254

VA46418670,83411,042

WA9227423,3825,640

WV2894158,8882,763

WI4848670,3626,971

WY79059,319712

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.