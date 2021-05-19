Under Armour Ups Wages As Comeback Continues

Unveils its latest flagship store located in The Dubai Mall, serving as its largest and most technologically advanced retail space in the region. Spread across a dedicated floor, the latest store boasts 1,300 sqm built to merge the physical and digital retail experience. Its immersive activations, many of which debut in the region for the first time, includes the brand’s advanced “3D Foot Scanner”. Using AI to create a 360-degree scan of your feet, store staff are on hand to source the perfect shoe to meet your needs, whether it be for high-performance training or everyday comfort. The “Pick and Learn” system also gives customers access to Under Amour’s full range of footwear, allowing them to compare size, fit and price in one place before making a purchase.