The City of Loganville will host a class introducing the public to the basics of planning and zoning beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18th in the Council Chambers in City Hall, located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville. The class is expected to take about an hour and will be followed by a question and answer session with city officials. Those interested in attending the class in person are asked to email info@loganville-ga.gov with their name, address, and contact number so copies of class material can be prepared ahead of time. The class will also be made available via YouTube Live athttps://link.edgepilot.com/s/36a34f97/R6a7M84lAUOBnwXBzizxjQ?u=http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.