The team mindset is locked and loaded. And Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O'Had is ready to see what his ECHL team accomplishes in the final 11 games of the regular season. The Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 4-3 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena to claim their second consecutive home win over their ECHL Western Conference rival. Now, it's Allen's turn to play host as the Mavericks meet the Americans at 7:05 p.m. Monday at the Allen Event Center.