US Coronavirus vaccine tracker

What's the nation's progress on vaccinations?

At least 158,365,411 people or 48% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 124,455,693 people or 37% of the population have been fully vaccinated.

In the US, 346,672,525 doses have been distributed so far, with 79% or 275,535,207 of the doses used.

How do COVID-19 vaccinations differ by sex?

Percent of people by sex receiving at least one dose or fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is sex information for 90% of people who received at least one dose and 91% of fully vaccinated people.

What percentage of people in each age range received the COVID-19 vaccine?

Percent of people by age receiving at least one dose or fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is age information for 91% of people who received at least one dose and 92% of fully vaccinated people.

What percentage of people in each race or ethnic group received the COVID-19 vaccine?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is race or ethnic information for 53% of people who received at least one dose and 59% of fully vaccinated people.