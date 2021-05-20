newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US Coronavirus vaccine tracker

Posted by 
USAFacts
USAFacts
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puzZt_0a53kP5s00

What's the nation's progress on vaccinations?

At least 158,365,411 people or 48% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 124,455,693 people or 37% of the population have been fully vaccinated.

In the US, 346,672,525 doses have been distributed so far, with 79% or 275,535,207 of the doses used.

How do COVID-19 vaccinations differ by sex?

Percent of people by sex receiving at least one dose or fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is sex information for 90% of people who received at least one dose and 91% of fully vaccinated people.

What percentage of people in each age range received the COVID-19 vaccine?

Percent of people by age receiving at least one dose or fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is age information for 91% of people who received at least one dose and 92% of fully vaccinated people.

What percentage of people in each race or ethnic group received the COVID-19 vaccine?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is race or ethnic information for 53% of people who received at least one dose and 59% of fully vaccinated people.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
USAFacts

USAFacts

0
Followers
148
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing a comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. Publishing daily, USAFacts.org is a robust resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts.

 http://usafacts.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Tracker#Coronavirus Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Disease Control#Disease Prevention#Population Control#Us Coronavirus#Fully Vaccinated People#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Age Information#Sex Information#Progress#Ethnic Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday gave the green light for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to be used in adolescents 12 to 15 years old, a move that will make millions more people eligible for a vaccine. The highly anticipated decision is a key step toward ensuring middle...
IndustryFinancial Times

US to support temporary suspension of Covid-19 vaccine patents, India’s coronavirus crisis is affecting global shipping

The temporary suspension of vaccine patents could enrage pharma industry. Stocks of major vaccine makers were rattled on Wednesday after the US decided to support a plan to temporarily suspend the intellectual property rights for Covid-19 jabs, and India’s coronavirus crisis is hitting the international shipping industry. Plus, the FT’s leisure industries correspondent, Alice Hancock, talks about the European tourism industry’s hopes of emerging from the pandemic with a different kind of tourism.
Public HealthGovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: VA Now Offering Walk-Up Vaccines; FDA Greenlights Pfizer Vaccine for Adolescents

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday evening that it expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years old. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic,” said acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock in a statement. “Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee on immunization practices is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to vote on the formal recommendations for it. Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

A single vaccine to protect us against COVID, SARS, MERS and all other coronavirus diseases? It may be possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. “A universal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is step one,” [Anthony] Fauci said. Step two would be a universal coronavirus vaccine, capable of protecting us not only from SARS-CoV-2 in all its forms, but also from the inevitable emergence of new and different coronaviruses that might cause future pandemics.
PharmaceuticalsAS.com

Covid vaccine in the US news summary: 4 May 2021

- Breaking | 70% by 4 July: President Biden sets new adult target (full story) - FDA set to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year-olds by early next week (full story) - LA County: zero covid-19 deaths for the first time in 410 days. - Moderna covid-19 vaccine listed for...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Coronavirus can spread more than 6 feet in certain conditions, CDC warns

The novel coronavirus is capable of spreading more than six feet through the air in certain instances, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In an update posted Friday, the CDC on its page entitled "Scientific Brief: SARS-CoV-2 Transmission" warned of "repeatedly documented" instances of the novel virus spreading through the air to people more than six feet away.
Public HealthFox News

Coronavirus hospitalizations tumble among US seniors

WASHINGTON – COVID-19 hospitalizations among older Americans have plunged more than 70% since the start of the year, and deaths among them appear to have tumbled as well, dramatic evidence the vaccination campaign is working. Now the trick is to get more of the nation's younger people to roll up...
Public HealthPosted by
Virginia Mercury

CDC signs off on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 15

WASHINGTON — A federal advisory panel is recommending that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine be administered to adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, making it the first shot available to those under 16. The green light granted Wednesday afternoon by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel was affirmed swiftly by the agency’s top […] The post CDC signs off on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 15 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

FDA paves way for COVID-19 vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) late yesterday expanded the emergency authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include 12- to 15-year-olds, paving the way for vaccinating a proportion of school-age children before the fall. "Today's action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer...
Kidsfox10phoenix.com

Most kids with coronavirus do not develop fever, study finds

More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, most are well aware that the symptoms of a COVID-19 infection often include fever, cough and shortness of breath. But the same may not be true for one group of people: children. A new study published in the journal Scientific Reports this week found that most children who contract the virus do not develop fever.