Two Loganville female teens and two female juvenile teens from Snellville have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 14, 2021, Dacula murder of a 20-year-old Loganville woman. According to an update from Gwinnett County Police Department, Kennedy Collins, 17, and Jocelyn Spencer, 17, both from Loganville, and two 16-year-old juvenile females from Snellville have been arrested. They are being charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Kennedy Collins and Jocelyn Spencer are both currently held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.