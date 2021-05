State health officials reported 199 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the third straight day of less than 200, and one additional death. The seven-day daily case average fell to 246, from 307 two weeks ago and from 459 cases this time last month. Since the pandemic began, there have been 65,914 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 803 deaths. Despite passing 800 deaths in Maine over the weekend, only four other states have seen fewer deaths, even though Maine has the highest percentage of older residents.