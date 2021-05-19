American Group Buys $336M Stake In Serie A Champion
Inter Milan won’t be getting that Super League bonus, so instead it is raising capital through an increasingly common source: American investors. Oaktree Capital Group is buying a 31% stake in the team, currently held by Hong Kong investment firm LionRock Capital, and will loan money to the team in a $336 million deal. At present, Chinese holding company Suning will retain its 68.5% stake, though the deal has not been finalized.frontofficesports.com