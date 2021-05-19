newsbreak-logo
Authorities Say FedEx Driver Shot at Own Vehicle North of Bemidji

By Lakeland News —
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBeltrami County authorities say gunshots reported to have hit a FedEx truck on Monday north of Bemidji were the result of the driver shooting at his own vehicle. The motive is not yet known. The individual called 911 dispatchers around 11:30 AM claiming to have been shot at. Footage from security cameras inside the vehicle showed the driver shooting his own truck.

