Medford Fire-Rescue responds to same fire scene twice overnight

Aberdeen, SD(Press Release) – On May 5th, 2021 at 2246 hours, Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 520 N. Jackson St., Aberdeen. Early reports indicated that there was smoke and fire coming from the home. On arrival crews found heavy fire coming from single story ranch style home. The fire was quickly attacked by firefighters and was contained to the home but there was significant fire, smoke and water damage throughout the structure. An adjacent home sustained minor heat damage and still habitable. There were no injuries to firefighting crews however one civilian was transported by ambulance for fire injuries sustained prior to being rescued from the home by an on scene bystander and Aberdeen Police Department Officers. Fire crews remained on scene for about 8 hours. The fire is currently under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available. There was a reported dark colored pit-bull mix dog named Lunar that was unaccounted for but was seen running from the scene by witnesses. If the dog is seen please contact the Aberdeen Police Department Animal Control.