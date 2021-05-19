newsbreak-logo
Medford Fire-Rescue responds to same fire scene twice overnight

 21 hours ago

May 19—Medford Fire-Rescue responded to a fire scene twice overnight, first to knock down a quarter-acre grass fire, the return trip to douse a tree that had ignited after the fact, according to fire officials. Firefighters first responded at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday at a homeless camp along the Bear Creek...

