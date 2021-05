Hearing about the imminent changes to West Walnut Street is music to to Matthew Smith’s ears. “I am super excited about the long-term effects for the city,” Smith said. Smith and his wife Mary own Tri-Cities Behavioral Therapy at 321 W. Walnut St., which serves children with autism spectrum disorder. They moved to the spot about a year ago, and although Smith has some concerns about traffic issues cropping up over the course of the project, he doesn’t expect his business will be severely impacted.