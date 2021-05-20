Understanding the COVID-19 pandemic

Almost 40% of unemployed Americans have been out of work for more than six and a half months.

The US has averaged more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths per day in 2021.

Preliminary death statistics show over 3.1 million total deaths in 2020 — at least 12% more than in 2019.

People are flying more than in the spring, but air travel is down 65% from a year before.