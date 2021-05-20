Understanding the COVID-19 pandemic

In pediatrics, we take care of children and families. A core value, irrespective of the specialty we practice, is our partnership with the child’s parent or guardian. The parent, guardian, or family member at the bedside are critical members of the care team. Although restrictions to visitation during influenza season, for example, or in intensive care settings are not uncommon, hospital-wide visitor restriction as a result of COVID-19 is different. Our adult colleagues instituted a no visitor policy during the first surge in our region and the children’s hospital limited visitation to 1 parent or guardian to mitigate risks of community and in-hospital transmission of COVID-19. Key stakeholders continue to revise the visitation policy as cases decline or surge with limited evidence-based guidance.