Public Health

Understanding the COVID-19 pandemic

USAFacts
USAFacts
 17 hours ago
Almost 40% of unemployed Americans have been out of work for more than six and a half months.

The US has averaged more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths per day in 2021.

Preliminary death statistics show over 3.1 million total deaths in 2020 — at least 12% more than in 2019.

People are flying more than in the spring, but air travel is down 65% from a year before.

ABOUT

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing a comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. Publishing daily, USAFacts.org is a robust resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts.

 http://usafacts.org
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Deaths#People#Unemployed Americans#Spring
Family Relationshipsaappublications.org

Restricting Parents at the Bedside During the COVID-19 Pandemic

In pediatrics, we take care of children and families. A core value, irrespective of the specialty we practice, is our partnership with the child’s parent or guardian. The parent, guardian, or family member at the bedside are critical members of the care team. Although restrictions to visitation during influenza season, for example, or in intensive care settings are not uncommon, hospital-wide visitor restriction as a result of COVID-19 is different. Our adult colleagues instituted a no visitor policy during the first surge in our region and the children’s hospital limited visitation to 1 parent or guardian to mitigate risks of community and in-hospital transmission of COVID-19. Key stakeholders continue to revise the visitation policy as cases decline or surge with limited evidence-based guidance.
Public HealthVincennes Sun Commercial

Vaccinations only sure way out of COVID-19 pandemic

The last thing any Hoosier wants to see is another surge of COVID-19 cases in Indiana. It should not happen, but it could. Momentum had been building toward turning the corner on the pandemic, which has entered its second year. And that corner is close. Vaccines are proving effective in keeping people from developing life-threatening cases of coronavirus, and from spreading it to others. Among recently hospitalized Hoosiers, only 2.5% got infected after being vaccinated, Indiana Department of Health officials explained in a news conference Wednesday.
Public Healthgrantcountyherald.com

Pharmacist says COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective… necessary to stop pandemic

Pharmacist says COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective… necessary to stop pandemic. A year ago, the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine soon becoming available to the general population seemed like wishful thinking. Fast forward to today, and the United States has provided emergency use authorizations for not one, but three different COVID-19 vaccines. While the idea is exciting to some, many Americans find the decision of getting the vaccine daunting. There is influence coming from so many different sources that make it difficult to decipher what is fact and what is fiction. I will discuss common myths and misinformation with hopes to provide clarity and relieve the stress and hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines. I think it is important to keep in mind three facts about the COVID-19 vaccines: the vaccine is free; the vaccine is safe; and the vaccine is effective.
Public HealthWVNews

Nurses have stepped to the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are reminded of the heroic efforts of nurses who have continually stepped up to the challenges. Already answering the call to the challenges of day-to-day health care, nurses have been on the many front lines of this dance with the virus, from treating patients in COVID-19 wards to testing, vaccination and education.
AgriculturePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Farmer remains resilient during COVID-19 pandemic

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Jon Nelson and J Nelson Farms checks off all the boxes for your typical farm: dog, chickens, and cows. “Always enjoyed the farming, really loved being outdoors, producing things, the manual labor,” Jon Nelson said. That much was obvious when he a tour of his land....
Businessnaked capitalism

Pandemic Divergence: The Social and Economic Costs of Covid-19

Yves here. I’m sure we’ll see more articles of this type. This one is properly ambitious in trying to capture a wide range of Covid costs and effects. By Eduardo Levy Yeyati, Dean, School of Government, Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, and Federico Filippini, Lecturer, Universidad Torcuato Di Tella; Chief Economist, MindY-Economic. Originally published at VoxEU.
Public Healthjhu.edu

CDC director discusses COVID-19 vaccines, variants, and the U.S. pandemic response

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was not a commonplace point of reference for the American public, said Rochelle Walensky, who stepped in as director of the CDC in January. "Not everybody in the country before now had even heard of the CDC," she said Tuesday. But now, "we are in the spotlight all the time. Our guidance is in the spotlight."
Public Healthunfoundation.org

A Clarion Call to Make COVID-19 the Last Pandemic

COVID-19 took the world by surprise, forcing even the most prepared countries to reexamine their ability to respond to pandemic threats. As the first waves of COVID-19 were sweeping the globe, world leaders gathered for the World Health Assembly in May of last year. It was there, at the annual meeting of the world’s health leaders, that sweeping reviews were called for — of everything from global health security policies and systems to the role of the World Health Organization and the performance of its Emergencies Programme in particular. Ahead of the World Health Assembly this year, three reports were issued to identify gaps in the global pandemic response and to propose collective solutions to shore up preparedness for the next global health threat.
Creve Coeur, MOPosted by
UPI News

Independent panel says COVID-19 pandemic was preventable

A COVID-19 memorial is seen at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Creve Coeur, Mo., on March 20.Bill Greenblatt/UPI. An independent panel set up by the World Health Organization said in a report Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic was preventable and there were "weak links at every point of the chain" that allowed the crisis to spread and cost millions of lives.
PharmaceuticalsEHEXTRA

Take Your Shot! COVID-19 Vaccine Key to Ending the Pandemic

There’s plenty of good news when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinators have ample vaccine supply, which wasn’t the case just a few short weeks ago. All individuals ages 16 and older are eligible for vaccination in Wisconsin and Michigan, and every day we add to the number and percentage of people who are partially or fully vaccinated.
Clay County, FLclaytodayonline.com

LifeSouth: Donating blood not affected by COVID-19 pandemic

CLAY COUNTY – The need for blood doesn’t take a vacation so neither does LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, the organization that stocks the shelves of Northeast Florida hospitals. Keeping those shelves stocked has been harder than ever before due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and LifeSouth is trying to get...
Kalamazoo, MIWWMTCw

COVID-19 pandemic increases isolation, anxiety for young LGBTQ adults

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Many people have expressed feeling isolated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But for the LGBTQ community, that feeling of not belonging has been exacerbated, they say. "Whether they be college students or younger LGBT folks, in general, there's definitely a sense of isolation," Nathan Nguyen, director LBGT...
Public HealthRaindance

How the Covid-19 Pandemic changed the world of Filmmaking

When the pandemic first hit, people of all ages found themselves stranded at home unable to participate in any activities. Kids found themselves logging onto Fortnite dozens of times a day while adults found themselves streaming Netflix much more often than they should be. However, the pandemic shined light to an opportunity that I never would have thought off. The time for me to make my breakthrough film had come. But wait, I was just a 15-year-old kid. I didn’t have a big budget, or even a small one. I couldn’t have a huge cast. Working with friends at the time would have been a treacherous endeavour due to the gathering restrictions. What on Earth was I going to do!
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Pharmacists Are Frontline Educators of Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

Seeing the vital role of pharmacists during the pandemic has solidified many students' desire to join the profession. Since the start of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Amy Kallo, a PharmD student at Midwestern University College of Pharmacy (MUCP) in Downers Grove, Illinois, has been a pharmacy intern. According to Kallo, working at a CVS pharmacy in Chicago, Illinois during the pandemic solidified her understanding of pharmacists' roles as educators in their communities.
Public HealthMarketwatch

Opinion: Will corporate greed prolong the COVID-19 pandemic?

NEW YORK (Project Syndicate)—The only way to end the COVID-19 pandemic is to immunize enough people world-wide. The slogan “no one is safe until we are all safe” captures the epidemiological reality we face. Outbreaks anywhere could spawn a SARS-CoV-2 variant that is resistant to vaccines, forcing us all back into some form of lockdown.
Public Healtharu.ac.uk

Care leavers’ experience of support during the Covid-19 pandemic

Some care leavers were already facing challenges, and for many this got worse during the Covid-19 pandemic. Research has suggested that services have been responsive to this, but it is essential that we hear from young people themselves, learn from best practice, and identify areas for improvement to support these young people.