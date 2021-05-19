Inmates now have a learning option in jail

Madison County inmates have a new way to fill the time on their hands. They can pick up a tablet and learn. The Georgia Pathway to Learning Insights was started in the Madison County Jail in recent months to assist with the Georgia GED program for inmates, and jail commander Kerry Vaughn said it’s been really popular, providing a variety of educational opportunities. There are 25 educational tablets at the jail for county inmates. The program doesn't cost the taxpayers anything. It's funded through the inmate commissary account and handled by Pay Tel Communications, Inc.