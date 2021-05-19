If I Were Tom Fitzgerald...
Even though the Devils have suffered through terrible seasons over the past several years, I'm actually pretty bullish on this team, in large part thanks to the numbers around Jack Hughes this past season, the fantastic rookie season for Ty Smith and the Devils unearthing gems like Yegor Sharangovich and great, young role players like Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian. John did a great job of writing both optimistic and pessimistic views of the team moving forward recently (though gotta be totally honest, I mostly skimmed the pessimistic view because I already am well versed in the potential holes in this lineup and didn't need those insecurities about the team reinforced).www.allaboutthejersey.com