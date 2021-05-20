McLeod Clarendon receives an A on its Leapfrog safety score

Central Carolina Technical College presented academic awards to 40 students who displayed the highest level of achievement throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. Larry Brown of Alcolu (29001) Kristen Dorr of Gable (29051) Candler DuBose of Manning (29102) Roy McGuire of Manning (29102) Christina Newton of Manning (29102) Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu.