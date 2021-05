From left to right are Montoursville Area High School’s Nolan Kutney, Sam Mattie, Ian Labatch and Lanie Mussina. At this years FBLA State Leadership Conference, Kutney, Mattie and Labatch placed 7th in the state in management decision making and Mussina placed first in job interview. In the first round of competition, Labatch, Mattie and Kutney placed in the top ten in the state in their objective test. This gave them the opportunity to advance to the final round, which was a performance event. The competitors received a prompt on decentralized management, and they have 20 minutes to prepare their presentation. They gave a 10-minute presentation and then answered the judges’ questions. Mussina’s event was a performance event, where she created a cover letter and a resume and then interviewed for an intern position in the legal field. The judges commented that she had excellent answers. She will be advancing to the national level this summer at the virtual national conference.