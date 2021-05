Lisa Wright always knew she was adopted and never expected to meet her biological mother, who gave birth to her at 18 years old. "My (adoptive) mom told me, 'Your mommy loved you, but she was really young, and she knew she couldn't take care of you. I wanted the baby so bad, and that's why your mom let me take care of you. You weren't abandoned. This was just the best thing for you,'" Wright told TODAY. Since her's was a closed adoption, the records were sealed and neither Wright's adoptive family nor her birth parents knew each other, ruling out almost every possibility of a reunion.