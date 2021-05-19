newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

WCNC Charlotte mug displayed on Late Night with Seth Meyers

WCNC
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can see a little piece of Charlotte tonight from 30 Rockefeller Plaza Wednesday night; a mug from WCNC Charlotte will be displayed on Seth Meyer's desk during his show: Late Night with Seth Meyers. Meyers is known to display different mugs from NBC affiliates on his...

www.wcnc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Tonight Show#The Late Late Show#Cue Card Wally#Berniesanders#Tonight#N C#Latenightseth#Nbc Affiliates#Breaking News#Weeknights#Rockefeller Plaza#Lnsm#Pic#Senator Bernie Sanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
Related
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

Charlotte actress Maritalyn Frazier branches out to film production

COURTESY MARITALYN FRAZIERCharlotte-based actress Maritalyn Frazier launched Never Too Young Productions earlier this year, with a debut movie, "Dead End: The Ambush of the Florence 7" based on a fatal confrontation in Florence, S.C. Maritalyn Frazier always wanted to tell a story about her hometown, but never like this. The...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

YouDay: Coat of happiness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a story of a king who was so miserable and unhappy that he called together all of his closest advisers to find a remedy to fix his problem. His problem was he wanted to find happiness but was unable to find it in the material things he owned. He had wealth, but no happiness. He owned land, but no happiness. He had love ones, yet he found no love for himself. They tried all sorts of methods to rouse the king out of his deep dark despair-but to no avail. Finally one of the advisors suggested that they search the kingdom for the happiest man -the thought was if the king could put on the man’s coat, the happiness would rub off on him and he would be happy too.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: All American “Fight The Power”

When the truth comes out, Laura is furious and is left to face the consequences on a new episode of All American at 8 PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About All American:. When a rising high school football player from South L.A....
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Black Lightning “The Book Of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads”

Jefferson realizes that sometimes, an admission of weakness can be a show of strength on a new episode of Black Lightning at 9 PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.