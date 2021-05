Well, it’s finally, assuredly the Month of May now for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The two oval races at Texas Motor Speedway – last Saturday’s Genesys 300 and last Sunday’s XPEL 375 – helped set the stage for what should be a dramatic few weeks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the GMR Grand Prix road race is set for Saturday, May 15 followed by the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 30. In between those races will be qualifying for the “500,” the most important NTT P1 Award session of the season.