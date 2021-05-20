newsbreak-logo
Spotswood, NJ

Baseball: Lewandowski’s extra innings walk-off lifts Spotswood past East Brunswick in rivalry matchup

By Mak Ojutiku
NJ.com
 17 hours ago
Tyler Lewandowski came up big with an extra-innings walk-off double to lead Spotswood to a 6-5 road win over East Brunswick, in Spotswood. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Lewandowski smacked out a hit to deep left center field to bring Jackson Walsh and Matt Frobosilo home for tying and game-winning runs. Walsh and Frobosilo both got on base by drawing walks after East Brunswick (9-9) had secured two outs.

