Belcher Center plans 15th season at full capacity
The Belcher Center is preparing to “take two” on its 15th season with an auditorium that will be able to serve at full capacity. While tickets have been on sale for the season since December, they had been on sale in a limited capacity. However, as COVID-19 protocols have eased, Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said the seating capacity is being increased to 100%. While face masks are no longer required at LeTourneau University, the Belcher Center will continue to post signage encouraging them to be worn.www.news-journal.com