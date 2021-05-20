Belcher Center plans 15th season at full capacity

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Teacher Appreciation reception will be held Wednesday, May 5th at the Windham Civic Center in Center at 4pm. The reception is held annually to salute and recognize the dedicated administrations and teaching staff of all the Shelby County school districts. This year, marks the 30th Year of this special event. Each campus Teacher of the Year will be recognized by his or her Principal and receive a Certificate of Recognition. The Shelby County Teacher of the Year for Elementary and Secondary schools will also be announced This is a time when gratitude and appreciation is expressed to the educators throughout the county. The Teacher of the Year from the Shelby County School Campuses are: