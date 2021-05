A suspected rioter in the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol Building is blaming Fox News for his actions, according to his lawyer. Anthony Antonio, according to his lawyer Joseph Hurley, had recently become unemployed because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and spent half a year watching the channel. According to Mr Hurley, Mr Antonio established a condition that he labelled “Foxitis” and “Foxmania” and fell victim to the unfounded claims that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Mr Trump himself encouraged these claims of widespread voter fraud and was impeached for his...