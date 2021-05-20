newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How Bada Bing Café owner accidentally sold marijuana brownies to a young family - with mum rushed to hospital with her kids, aged 3 and 5, when she started to hallucinate

By Zoe Zaczek
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 hours ago

A café owner has been found guilty of selling marijuana-packed brownies to a family-of-four during a brunch trip that finished in hospital.

Nathan Sharp mistakenly sold two of the chocolate baked sweets to Michael Maxwell, Sharon Hoysted and kids Emily, 5, and Thomas, 3, as they dined at his Bada Bing Cafe in Woodlands, Perth, in March 2019.

Ms Hoysted and the children ate the treat and upon returning home, Emily began to feel ill, The West Australian reported.

The family visited the hospital and the three who nibbled on the brownies were later found to have tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their systems.

THC is the psychoactive substance that produces the 'high' feeling associated with smoking marijuana and can also lead to central nervous system depression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADcK5_0a53gpho00
A café owner has been found guilty of selling drug-packed brownies to a family-of-four during a brunch trip that finished in hospital (stock image) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uPsY_0a53gpho00
Nathan Sharp (pictured) sold two of the chocolate baked sweets to Michael Maxwell, Sharon Hoysted and kids Emily, 5, and Thomas, 3

The Perth Magistrate's Court was told that Emily complained her 'eyes weren't right' as her vision was jumping and changing colour and she continued to 'demonstrate unusual behaviour'.

On the way to the hospital, the five-year-old was 'screaming' and her worried mum was unable to track her pulse as it was 'too fast'.

While at Perth Children's Hospital, three-year-old Thomas also began to feel unwell, was pale in appearance and slept for an unusual three hours.

Ms Hoysted sought treatment herself once she began to hallucinate and went to hospital.

The trio were found to have THC in their systems following urinalysis and blood tests but a urine test on Mr Maxwell found that he was negative for THC.

Mr Maxwell did not eat the brownies.

He went back to the cafe the following day and purchased another brownie. Testing showed it was positive for THC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pFJv_0a53gpho00
The family were dining at Sharp's Bada Bing Cafe in Woodlands, Perth, in March 2019

Sharp said it was his sister's job to bake the brownies at the café. He earlier pleaded not guilty to two charges of selling unsuitable food.

The café owner allegedly told a police officer the marijuana-laced brownies must have gotten mixed up with the ones for sale at the café after he baked some with 'mull butter' - cannabis-infused butter - he received from a friend.

Sharp denied this in his testimony and said he actually took the brownies on a family trip to Rottnest Island, before eventually throwing them out.

Magistrate Lynette Dias said Sharp's story was 'far-fetched and fanciful and I do not believe or accept it'.

Sharp was fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $25,000 in costs following his conviction.

He spoke outside court and revealed he attended to appeal the decision.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

174K+
Followers
66K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Sharp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Bing#Food Drink#Rushed To Hospital#Depression#Thc#Bada Bing Caf#The West Australian#Bada Bing Cafe#Marijuana Packed Brownies#Kids#Three Year Old Thomas#Sweets#Chocolate#Home#Cannabis Infused Butter#Tetrahydrocannabinol#Magistrate Lynette Dias#Eyes#Rottnest Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Father of girl, seven, who died after waiting two hours in a hospital's emergency room shares how her name will live on in a new program helping gravely ill kids get the treatment they need

The father of a young girl who died after waiting two hours in a hospital's emergency room has praised a new program that will prevent other children from dying. Aishwarya Aswath, seven, was rushed to Perth Children's Hospital on April 3 after she came down with a fever the day before and her condition rapidly deteriorated.
AdvocacyPosted by
Daily Mail

Single mum claims she's been forced to STEAL food to feed her anorexic daughter after JobKeeper payments were slashed - and survives on a diet of $1 coffees and donuts from 7-Eleven

A disabled single mum-of-three claims she's been forced to steal food to provide for her anorexic daughter after JobKeeper benefits were slashed last month. Narelle*, 44, from Pakenham in south-east Melbourne, suffered two strokes in September 2017 that left her permanently disabled and unable to work. After being diagnosed with...
Posted by
Newsweek

Crocodile Bites Six-Year-Old Boy at Beach

A six-year-old boy in Western Australia has been bitten in a rare attack on a human by a freshwater crocodile. The incident took place on May 2 at Kununurra's Swim Beach, the Kimberley Parks and Wildlife Service said. The Midwest Times reported that the boy who was bitten is back...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother is charged after daughter, 4, got infested with so many head lice she almost died after the parasites sucked the oxygen out of her blood

A mother was arrested after her four year-old daughter suffered a head lice infection so severe she almost died and could barely walk after her blood oxygen levels plummeted. Shyanne Nicole Singh, 26, was arrested earlier this week after the child was admitted to hospital in Scottsburg, Indiana last month. Police in the city, which sits 83 miles south of Indianapolis, were called to the facility by doctors horrified by the girl's infestation, according to The Lexington Herald Leader.
Traffic AccidentsThe Sun US

Mum who woke from coma knew instantly five-month-old IVF baby she had waited 5 years for had died in horror smash

A MUM who woke from a coma after a car crash knew "in my heart" her baby boy born through IVF after a five-year struggle to conceive had died. Five-month-old Louis Thorold was killed in the freak smash that left his mum Rachael Thorold, 36, fighting for life when a Mazda knocked a Renault Master van onto the footpath they were walking on in January.