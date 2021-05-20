newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Harris expresses 'outrage and grief' at anti-AAPI hate crimes

By Daniel Uria
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LoJb_0a53glQ800
Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote address for the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Victory Alliance unity summit Wednesday, condemning anti-Asian hate crimes and voter restriction laws. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris expressed "outrage and grief over" anti-Asian American hate crimes and condemned efforts to restrict voting rights during a speech at the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Victory Alliance's first unity summit Wednesday.

Delivering the keynote address, Harris cited the "pain" and "viciousness" of hate crimes targeting the group amid the COVID-19 pandemic but said the awareness of the moment presents an opportunity for change.

"We all see that and as a member of this community, I share in that outrage and grief and I believe that we have an opportunity now to turn that pain into action, to turn that pain, that righteous anger, because of the injustice of it, we have an opportunity to turn that into power," Harris said.

Harris cited a report by Stop AAPI Hate earlier this month, which found that more than 6,000 hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been reported since March 2020.

She referenced her time as California's attorney general stating that those numbers are "always underreported."

Echoing her statements after the mass shootings in Atlanta earlier this year that killed eight people including six Asian Americans, Harris said that Asian Americans "have the right to be identified as Americans, not as 'the other,' not as 'them' but as 'us.'

"In America, I do believe a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us and we should all then recognize that interconnection between each of us," she said.

Harris praised Congress for passing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which seeks to expedite Justice Department reviews of hate crimes related to the pandemic and establish methods for reporting such crimes, adding that President Joe Biden plans to sign the measure into law soon.

Further, Harris pointed to the importance of protecting and expanding voting rights in the face of more than 300 laws throughout the nation which in some way limit the right to vote.

She noted that many of the laws specifically restrict to right the vote by mail, citing statistics that 64% of Asian Americans vote by mail.

"We must see these efforts for what they are. Let's be clear-eyed, they are an attempt to suppress the right to vote and while we must be vigilant in defending the voting rights that currently exist, we must also do that and work to expand the right of all Americans to vote," she said.

Harris called on Americans to urge Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Senate to pass the For the People Act and to send both to the president's desk for signature.

View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
109K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crimes#Injustice#Righteous Anger#Law#Anti Asian American#The Asian Americans#Aapi#Justice Department#Senate#Grief#Stop Aapi Hate#Attorney General#Unity#Voting Rights#Mass#President Joe Biden#Community#Mail#Interconnection#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsWRAL

Harris headlines unity summit for AAPI community

CNN — Vice President Kamala Harris will serve as the keynote speaker for a virtual unity summit for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders this week, her latest outreach to a community that has faced a wave of racially motivated crimes during the pandemic and is growing as a voting bloc.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
People

Kamala Harris To Headline AAPI Victory Fund Summit Wednesday Night: 'She Makes Our Communities Proud'

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the keynote address for the first-ever virtual AAPI Unity Summit on Wednesday night, PEOPLE has learned. Harris, 56, will headline the virtual event hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund, a political action committee which aims to mobilize voters in the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities, alongside a slate of other high-profile political figures and celebrities.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Anti-White Watch’ Is the Racist Answer to Surging Hate Crimes

Violence against people of Asian descent is exploding in America. According to a recent analysis of police records, reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in the largest U.S. cities shot up 169 percent in the first quarter of 2021 versus the same time last year. This spike in vitriol and violence is especially disheartening, as it followed a well-documented surge in anti-Asian hate across the country last year, triggered at least in part by blatantly racist reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic. And even before 2020, America had already witnessed several years of well-documented growth in bigoted bile and violence against numerous non-white communities.
San Francisco, CAindybay.org

Anti-Asian hate crimes in our society.

Anti-Asian hate crimes in our society. Recently, our country and our society has been seeing more and more attacks made directly to the Asian community of the United States. These so-called “Anti-Asian hate crimes” have been in the news for quite some time, but at least to me, never as bad as they are right now.
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Amanda Seales Says Kamala Harris ‘Embarrassed’ Her Supporters By Saying America Isn’t A Racist Country

Actress and social justice advocate Amanda Seales is calling out Vice President Kamala Harris for recently denying that America is a racist country. Harris riled up the public last week when she seemingly agreed with the only Black Republican in the Senate, Sen. Tim Scott, and his controversial viewpoint that America wasn’t a racist country, CNN reports. “No, I don’t think America is a racist country,” Harris said in agreeance. “But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” she added.
Minoritieschicagocrusader.com

Is America racist?

The calls kept coming for days at WVON during the Perri Small Show. The air waves at the radio station have been lighting up since Black Republican Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham from South Carolina said that America is not a racist country and that America may have been racist in the past, but is not anymore.
ImmigrationIdaho8.com

Anti-Asian hate crimes surged in early 2021, study says

Reported hate crimes against Asians in 16 of the nation’s largest cities and counties are up 164% since this time last year, according to a new study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State University San Bernardino. In analyzing preliminary data obtained from over...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Tulsi Gabbard Urges Americans to 'Stop the Racialization of Everyone and Everything'

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who represented Hawaii as a Democrat, urged Americans to "stop the racialization of everyone and everything" in a weekend Facebook post. Gabbard ran for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination, campaigning largely on bringing an end to America's forever wars. She also regularly criticized the mainstream media and "establishment" politicians. The former Democratic lawmaker served in Congress from 2013 until January of this year. She announced in October 2019 that she would not seek reelection to the House of Representatives as she continued her ultimately unsuccessful campaign for president.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris meets with Congressional Hispanic Caucus to again discuss the 'root causes' of migration - as it's revealed migrants are coming from as far away as India to cross the Mexico border

Vice President Kamala Harris is meeting with leaders of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Monday afternoon to again discuss the root causes of migration. The vice president addressed eight lawmakers - some in person and some via video call - including Rep. Raul Ruiz, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' chair. In late...
Seattle, WAWashington Examiner

Joe Biden's racist, Marxist education rule must be killed

The public has two more days to make comments against a proposed rule by the Biden administration that would promote the execrable “critical race theory” in public schools. The rule is legally suspect and morally monstrous. The mere fact that it was proposed at all is inexcusable. Critical race theory...