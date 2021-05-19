The Best Advice For Building a Home in the Lowcountry, According To an Expert

Thinking about moving to the South? Not sure what to expect as a new homeowner? Wondering why everyone falls head over heels for porches, large kitchens, and open floor plans? Searching for the right materials to build your dream home in the Lowcountry? We spoke with Allen Patterson of Allen Patterson Builders in Beaufort, South Carolina, member of the Southern Living Custom Builder Program, who has been building in the area for 17 years. Here's some of his best tips for living in the Lowcountry.