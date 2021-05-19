newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The Best Advice For Building a Home in the Lowcountry, According To an Expert

By Cameron Beall
The Daily South
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThinking about moving to the South? Not sure what to expect as a new homeowner? Wondering why everyone falls head over heels for porches, large kitchens, and open floor plans? Searching for the right materials to build your dream home in the Lowcountry? We spoke with Allen Patterson of Allen Patterson Builders in Beaufort, South Carolina, member of the Southern Living Custom Builder Program, who has been building in the area for 17 years. Here's some of his best tips for living in the Lowcountry.

www.southernliving.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Building Materials#Hurricanes#Weather#Community Building#House Building#Work From Home#Welcome Home#Homeowners#Southerners#Southern Living House#Advice#Habersham#Kitchens#Beaufort#Building Allen#Economical Living#Porches#Modern Design Trends#Open Floor Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Nexton Breaks Ground on the Midtown Club, Welcomes First Resident at Midtown

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – March 15, 2021 – Nexton, South Carolina’s most innovative and walkable community, recently broke ground on the Midtown Club, an expansive amenity center located in the heart of Nexton’s new neighborhood, Midtown. The 8,000-square-foot facility will be available to Nexton’s Residential Association members in spring 2022. Designed...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Real Estate News

CARNES CROSSROADS ANNOUNCES FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES. A new live music series is coming to Carnes Crossroads this summer. The Summer Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads is a series of three free concerts at the Village Green and Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads – June 12, July 3 and September 11.
Mount Pleasant, SCCharleston Regional Business Journal

Mount Pleasant offers hurricane prep, disaster tips for businesses

Every year around this time, South Carolina residents take a deep breath and step into hurricane season, which officially begins June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30. While each storm typically allows a few days to prepare, the decision to evacuate can often come last minute for homeowners and businesses. That’s why business owners, and Lowcountry residents in general, are being urged to prepare ahead of time by creating an efficient plan, performing inventory and gathering important documents, ready to be grabbed at a moment’s notice.
Charleston, SCabcnews4.com

Side effects of pipeline shutdown linger in Lowcountry

Charleston, SC (WCIV) — Colonial Pipeline said they are rebooting the pipeline that was attacked by ransomware over the weekend. But the side effects of the problems are lingering in The Lowcountry. But fuel in The Lowcountry is supplied through another source besides the Colonial pipeline. The mad dash for...
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Gas in high demand across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many people in the Lowcountry are rushing to get gas as the Colonial Pipeline remains closed. Despite government officials urging people to not hoard gas, some have even had to close their pumps. The Circle K at Maybank Highway and River Road had to close its...
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Local Organization Holding Dolphin Count on May 22nd

Interested in being a marine mammal scientist for a day? On Saturday, May 22nd, the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network will host a Dolphin Count Event, which is free to attend and takes place at 11 locations across the Charleston peninsula. At each site, the organization will have volunteers who will...
Kiawah Island, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Freshfields Village Celebrates Spring With Seasonal Events

Freshfields Village, located at the crossroads of Kiawah and Seabrook islands, will offer various events to celebrate the spring season throughout May for locals and visitors alike. “We’re excited to welcome events back to Freshfields Village for those across the Lowcountry to enjoy this month,” said Trish Pruitt, Freshfields Village...
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Campaign urges Charleston to eat local, be kind amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Eat local and be kind.”. It’s a simple message, but one that a local group said people need to keep in mind as area businesses continue to struggle amid the pandemic. This year marks the ninth “Eat Local” campaign that Lowcountry Local First has organized. The...
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Some maritime thing

Here’s something with maritime connections, but what is it? And where is it? (It’s not in the Lowcountry.) Send your best guess to editor@charlestoncurrents.com. And don’t forget to include your name and the town in which you live. Our previous Mystery Photo. Last week’s mystery, “Thou shalt,” showed a door...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Gardening: Introducing unique fruits

Growing fruit is an extremely rewarding experience. Here in the Lowcountry though, the types of fruit one can grow is quite limited. Many fruit trees such as apples and peaches are attempted but are not generally recommended for the average homeowner due to disease and insect pressures. There are the...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

7 toy stores in the Lowcountry that offer the most unique items

We’re getting closer and closer to summer and the dreaded phrase “I’m bored” is on the horizon. But parents, don’t fret! We have some wonderful toy stores in the Lowcountry that offer children imaginative, creative, playful, some educational, and many that are physical-type toys that will keep your kids busy for hours on end.
Tenniscrbjbizwire.com

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Wild Dunes Resort

Wild Dunes Resort, located in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, invites moms to relax, put their feet in the sand and enjoy the resort’s 1,600 acres of oceanside paradise. Moms can escape for a little “me time” at the vacation destination’s spa, tennis courts or at the beach, while kids craft a special surprise at the resort’s Kids Camp.
EnvironmentThe Post and Courier

Lowcountry Land Trust celebrates 35 years of land preservation

Lowcountry Land Trust is hosting a May Giving Challenge with the goal of raising $150,000 to celebrate its anniversary and further its work protecting vital Lowcountry lands and waterways. This year, Lowcountry Land Trust is celebrating its 35th anniversary and approaching a new milestone: preserving 500 properties encompassing 150,000 total...