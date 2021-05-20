newsbreak-logo
Experts weigh in on the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis

By MYAH WARD, RENUKA RAYASAM
POLITICO
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleORIGIN STORY — The hypothesis that Covid-19 was leaked from a Wuhan lab has leaped from its original host — Trump administration officials and people dismissed as conspiracy theorists — into the body of mainstream debate. Last week, 18 leading scientists published a letter in the academic journal Science calling for further investigation to determine the origin of the pandemic that has killed 3.4 million people worldwide. “Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable,” the scientists wrote.

ScienceReason.com

Scientists Urge Investigation of Theory COVID-19 Escaped from a Lab In Wuhan

Did COVID-19 originate in a lab? This suggestion is not confined to conspiracy theories–at least not anymore. National Review's Jim Geraghty has been documenting evidence for such theories for months, noting that the lab-escape theory does not mean that COVID-19 was invented or augmented by researchers. It is equally (if not more) plausible that it was the subject of research in a lab before its eventual escape.
Public Healthwypr.org

Local Health Experts Weigh In On CDC Guidelines

Some health experts are questioning the CDC’s new masking guidelines. The agency announced Thursday afternoon that fully vaccinated people can go unmasked in most indoor settings. Molly Hyde, an infection preventionist at GBMC HealthCare, said following the new guidelines is technically safe, but she has concerns. “Where I worry is...
Sciencekjzz.org

Scientists Call For More Thorough Research Into COVID-19 Origins

A group of scientists has published a letter in the journal Science calling for further investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks. The joint China-World Health Organization (WHO) findings released in March left many questions unanswered. As WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom...
U.S. Politicstucsonpost.com

Evidence suggests COVID originated from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

Washington [US] May 17 (ANI): The evidence suggests that the coronavirus originated from the lab in Wuhan city of China, said former US Secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, on Sunday, adding that the risk of bioweapons and bioterror arising from the region is "very real". Pompeo told Fox News that...
ScienceEurekAlert

To prevent next pandemic, scientists say we must regulate air like food and water

Humans in the 21st century spend most of their time indoors, but the air we breathe inside buildings is not regulated to the same degree as the food we eat and the water we drink. A group of 39 researchers from 14 countries, including two from the University of Colorado Boulder, say that needs to change to reduce disease transmission and prevent the next pandemic.
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

Switching COVID-19 vaccines between doses: health experts weigh-in

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Could switching which COVID-19 vaccine you get add more protection against the coronavirus?. Those in the medical field continue to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and what they’re able to do. Despite some people having received different vaccine doses, health experts said so far the...
ScienceAmerican Thinker

PLA dossier shows that China is running a 'Dr. Evil' lab in Wuhan

In a story that ought to be getting more attention than it is, a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) dossier that has fallen into the hands of the State department, shows that China has been planning for biological warfare, bigtime, as its means of taming the West. Chinese scientists have...
ScienceWashington Examiner

More evidence that the Wuhan lab-leak theory is the correct one

A well-respected scientist has published a thoughtful and convincing piece this week that helps confirm what most people with common sense have long believed: COVID-19 wasn’t just randomly discovered in a Chinese wet market; it escaped from a human lab. The lab-leak theory was always the most plausible one, but...
Sciencebcfocus.com

Wuhan Lab Coronavirus: Scientists Call for Investigation into Origin of Coronavirus on Wuhan Lab Leak: Wuhan Lab Leak Investigation Request

A group of prominent scientists from Britain and the United States said more investigations were needed to find out the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group says this investigation may also include the notion of viruses from “ accidental leaks ” from the virology lab in Wuhan, China. These scientists include Ravindra Gupta, an Indian-born immunologist and infectious disease specialist from the University of Cambridge.
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

Did COVID-19 Leak from a Wuhan Lab?

In March, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called into question the organization's report on the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The stage-managed investigation didn't take place until a year after the pandemic started, and reckoned that it's most likely that the virus jumped to humans from animal species, deeming the lab leak hypothesis extremely unlikely. Tedros observed, "Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy."