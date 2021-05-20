newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Amphibious MC-130J Transport Is On Special Operations Command's Wishlist

By Thomas Newdick and Joseph Trevithick
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

There have been proposals for a waterborne C-130 Hercules in the past, but the U.S. special operations community might just make it a reality. The U.S. military is once again looking at the potential of an amphibious C-130 Hercules variant to operate from littoral areas in support of special operations forces. The project, which in its early stages, has yielded an artist’s concept of an MC-130J Commando II multi-mission combat transport fitted with large underslung floats mounted on the fuselage. The MC-130J is the latest Air Force special operations version of the Hercules, intended to penetrate into denied areas to insert, extract, or resupply special operations forces, as well as refuel helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft.

www.thedrive.com
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Amphibious Aircraft#Combat Aircraft#Combat Operations#Military Operations#Hercules#Mc 130j#Mac#U S Air Force#Sofic#Pentagon#The U S Navy#Eab#Air National Guard#Cessna#Socom#U S Coast Guard#U S Marine Corps#Bombardier#Advance Base Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & Defensewarontherocks.com

Bring Back the Air Force Battle Lab

The U.S. Air Force has established a new, innovative organization whose charter is to “create an environment where innovative ideas are rapidly harvested and evaluated, leading to swift fielding of proven concepts,” with a mission to “rapidly identify and prove the worth of innovative ideas which improve the ability of the Air Force to execute its core competencies and joint warfighting.”
Aerospace & DefenseUSNI News

The New Maritime Space Officer

On the evening of 15 January 1991, the United States and its coalition stood on the brink of a major war against the fourth largest military in the world. Battle-hardened from a decade of fighting a brutal war against Iran and equipped with the most advanced export technology from the Soviet Union, the Iraqi military appeared to be a formidable adversary that would extract a horrific toll on any coalition attempting to liberate Kuwait. U.S. military planners expected 30,000 casualties with at least 10,000 deaths.
Aerospace & Defensenationaldefensemagazine.org

Special Operations Command Courting Small Businesses

SOFIC NEWS: SOCOM to Award More Than $1 Billion to Small Businesses in 2021. Special Operations Command awarded small businesses $1 billion worth of contracts in fiscal year 2020, and it is on track to pass that milestone in 2021, said the command’s deputy director of acquisition May 17. “We’re...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. Navy drones to move from Guam to Japan

May 17 (UPI) -- Two U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton drone aircraft will move from Guam to Japan this month, Japan's defense ministry and the U.S. Navy announced. In an undated statement, the ministry cited an "increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan," noting that "it is critical to enhance ISR [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] activities by both countries," adding that the drones "will be temporarily deployed to Japan after mid-May."
Militarynavaltoday.com

German Navy’s third F125 frigate enters service

Sachsen-Anhalt (F224), the German Navy’s third of four F125-class frigates, has officially entered service. According to an announcement issued by the German Navy, the ship was put into service at Naval Base Heppenser Groden in Wilhelmshaven on 17 May at 2 p.m. “I am very happy about the commissioning of...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

U.S. Navy, NATO begin missile exercises off Scottish coast

May 17 (UPI) -- Navy vessels from 10 nations, including the United States, are massed off the Scottish coast for a NATO interoperability exercise to include live missile fire, the U.S. Navy said on Monday. The three-week integrated air and sea missile defense exercise involves over 3,000 personnel, and began...
Chandler, AZseapowermagazine.org

Navy Orders Coyote Sea-Skimming Targets from Northrop Grumman

CHANDLER, Ariz.–Northrop Grumman Corp. has been awarded a production contract option for 18 additional GQM-163A “Coyote” supersonic sea-skimming target vehicles, the company announced in a May 14 release. This award represents the first of three options that can be exercised against the full-rate production contract awarded last year. The $55.4...
Aerospace & Defensetechxplore.com

US Air Force autonomous drone Skyborg completes first flight

Last month, the United States Air Force successfully test flew an unnamed aerial vehicle (UAV) called Skyborg, operating on an autonomous hardware/software suite, for the very first time. The military aims for this UAV to fuel collaboration among manned and unmanned aircraft. For its first test run, the Skyborg suite...
Texas StatePosted by
thedrive

Two US Navy T-45 Goshawk Jet Trainers Collide In Mid-Air Over Texas

The crew from one of the training jets from NAS Kingsville ejected, while the other aircraft got back to its base. Details are still scarce, but news is coming in of a mid-air collision involving two U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk jet trainers, near Ricardo, Texas, around nine miles south of their base at Naval Air Station Kingsville. The jets collided at around 11:00 AM Central Time. While one of the jets managed to recover to the base, the other crashed after the instructor and student pilot had safely ejected.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

Navy pilots recall "unsettling" 2004 UAP sighting

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Bill Whitaker reported on unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, more commonly known as UFOs. Whitaker interviewed two former Navy pilots, Cmdr. Dave Fravor and Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich, who said they witnessed something "unsettling" and unexplainable while flying over the Pacific Ocean in November 2004. Fravor is a graduate of the TOPGUN naval flight program. He was a commander of the F/A-18F squadron on the USS Nimitz at the time of the encounter.