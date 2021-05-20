Amphibious MC-130J Transport Is On Special Operations Command's Wishlist

There have been proposals for a waterborne C-130 Hercules in the past, but the U.S. special operations community might just make it a reality. The U.S. military is once again looking at the potential of an amphibious C-130 Hercules variant to operate from littoral areas in support of special operations forces. The project, which in its early stages, has yielded an artist’s concept of an MC-130J Commando II multi-mission combat transport fitted with large underslung floats mounted on the fuselage. The MC-130J is the latest Air Force special operations version of the Hercules, intended to penetrate into denied areas to insert, extract, or resupply special operations forces, as well as refuel helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft.