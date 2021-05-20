‘It’s one phone call away’: Sauk Co investigators hopeful they’re closer than ever to solving Devils Lake homicide
BARABOO, Wis. – It’s been more than seven months since 24-year-old John Schmutzer was murdered at Wisconsin’s most popular state park. After spending thousands of hours sifting through hundreds of tips, tracking down dozens of people at the park that day for interviews, and issuing more than 30 search warrants and subpoenas, police feel they’re closer than ever to finding the person responsible.www.channel3000.com