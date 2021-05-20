newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Watchdog group sues for Arizona election audit records

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 hours ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A government watchdog group is suing the Arizona Senate seeking access to records related to the Senate Republicans’ audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County.

Washington-based American Oversight filed the suit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday. It says the Senate is violating Arizona’s public records law by failing to turn over audit records.

The watchdog group says it’s seeking a variety of records including communications of Senate audit liaison Ken Bennett and the audit’s budget and funders.

Attorney Roopali Desai says in a statement that the Senate can’t get around public records laws by hiring a private firm to perform government functions. A Senate GOP spokesman did not immediately comment.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

458K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Audit#Election Results#Senate Republicans#County Government#County Court#The Senate#Ap#The Arizona Senate#Senate Gop#Audit Records#Public Records Laws#Communications#Government Functions#Attorney Roopali Desai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor. Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video. "My family came here and opened a grocery store in the...
Arizona StateWSIL TV

Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols a decade ago in metro Phoenix are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of complying with court orders in the fiscal year that begins on July 1. No one in county government can say exactly when those costs will start to decline. Taxpayers in Maricopa County are on the hook for the costs after a 2013 verdict concluded Arpaio’s officers had profiled Latinos in traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.
Maricopa County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Senate president slammed by Maricopa County officials over 'audit'

PHOENIX -- Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a "mockery'' to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to specific questions -- they called them accusations -- about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Yee Jumps Into Arizona Governor’s Race

On Monday, Arizona Treasurer, Kimberly Yee released a video announcing her campaign to be Arizona’s next Governor. The announcement was long expected by Valley politicos, although it came as a surprise to some who had expected her to stay put in a relatively safe Treasurer’s race. “I’m running for Governor...
Maricopa County, AZkawc.org

Maricopa County Supervisors Reject Election Audit Meeting Request With Senate

PHOENIX -- The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off a server before it was turned over to the Senate as part of a subpoena.
Maricopa County, AZarizonadailyindependent.com

Questions Linger About Last Fall’s Hack Of Maricopa County Election Website Given Pushback On Router Access

As the Senate’s audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 General Election gets set to move back into Veterans Memorial Coliseum this coming weekend, a recently retired college professor who also served as an investigator and special agent for various state agencies says there is nothing wrong with people asking questions about the safety and integrity of the county’s IT protocols.
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

Maricopa County Supervisors To Hold Meeting To 'Refute Lies'

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will be holding a public meeting May 17. Its purpose, according to Chairman Jack Sellers, will be to “refute lies, and lay out facts” about issues brought up by Senate President Karen Fann related to the ongoing audit of last year’s election. Fann, meanwhile,...
Arizona Statestillnessinthestorm.com

Data Files Reportedly Deleted in Arizona Before Providing Machines to Senate Auditors May Have Been Recovered by the Audit Team

(Joe Hoft) The deleted database files noted by the Arizona Senate in their letter to Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors may have been recovered by the audit team. This past week we reported the bombshell that there were files that were erased from the machines requested to audit in Maricopa County only days before providing the machines to the Senate’s auditors.
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Letter: What is Maricopa County trying to hide?

Over the past few days/weeks, I have seen a number of letters to the editor indicating the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa county is not worth it and should not be completed. I would think that Democrats would want this audit; why? What better way to discredit Trump...
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....