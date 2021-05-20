Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

The long-awaited next entry in the Resident Evil series is here in the form of Resident Evil Village, an action-focused title that cranks up both the scares and the action to 11. Village is a much more open game than its predecessors, and it’s surprisingly packed with optional side content you can work on in between major boss fights and story moments. Treasures are scattered all over the map in Resident Evil Village, and one such treasure in Beneviento’s Treasure outside of House Beneviento. This treasure is located at a gravesite with a Broken Slab, and you’ll need to find the other piece to get it. Here’s how to find the Broken Sab and get Beneviento’s Treasure in Resident Evil Village.