UFC

Edson Barboza interested in fighting former training partner Zabit Magomedsharipov: “Me against him is going to be a war”

By Adam Martin
mymmanews.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza says he is open to fighting Zabit Magomedsharipov next, saying the fight would be a “war.”. Barboza is coming off another incredible performance, this time against Shane Burgos, who he finished via third-round TKO in the “Fight of the Night” at UFC 262 this past Saturday night in Houston, Texas. It was Barboza’s second straight win after besting Makwan Amirkhani in his last outing, as he improved to 2-1 overall as a featherweight. If not for a controversial split decision loss to Dan Ige in his featherweight debut last year, Barboza would be 3-0 at 145lbs. Regardless of the way the judges scored that fight, “Junior” believes he’s at the top of his game right now and he wants to fight a top-five rival.

