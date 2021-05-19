Edson Barboza interested in fighting former training partner Zabit Magomedsharipov: “Me against him is going to be a war”

Saturday’s UFC 262 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Houston, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Toyota Center. It felt like June of 2016 on Saturday night as Charles Oliveira won the UFC lightweight title in his 28th trip to the Octagon. Much like Michael Bisping, who worked for years to finally get his shot at championship gold at UFC 199, Oliveira paid his dues, got through several rough patches and made the most of his shot when he got it, bouncing back from some late first round trouble to halt Michael Chandler 19 seconds into the next round. As far as inspiring stories, it will be hard to top this one in 2021, and it’s only May.